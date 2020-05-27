941 Castle Way - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

2BR, 1-1/2BA 1499SF townhouse with private front porch. Spacious and airy combination living room/dining room with sliders to your back patio with small garden area. Kitchen has a convenient pass thru to the dining area and an entrance to the utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Bedrooms and full bath are on the second level with additional closet space available. Central a/c, off street parking spaces, centrally located between S Florida Ave and Harden Blvd and a short distance to Southwest Middle. Rent is $895 and security deposit is $950; move in total is $1845.00 plus $50/adult for the application fee. PLEASE BEWARE, WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG'S LIST.