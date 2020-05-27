All apartments in Lakeland
941 Castle Way - 1

941 Castle Way · No Longer Available
Location

941 Castle Way, Lakeland, FL 33803
Southwest Lakeland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
2BR, 1-1/2BA 1499SF townhouse with private front porch. Spacious and airy combination living room/dining room with sliders to your back patio with small garden area. Kitchen has a convenient pass thru to the dining area and an entrance to the utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Bedrooms and full bath are on the second level with additional closet space available. Central a/c, off street parking spaces, centrally located between S Florida Ave and Harden Blvd and a short distance to Southwest Middle. Rent is $895 and security deposit is $950; move in total is $1845.00 plus $50/adult for the application fee. PLEASE BEWARE, WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG'S LIST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Castle Way - 1 have any available units?
941 Castle Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Castle Way - 1 have?
Some of 941 Castle Way - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Castle Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
941 Castle Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Castle Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 941 Castle Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 941 Castle Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 941 Castle Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 941 Castle Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Castle Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Castle Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 941 Castle Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 941 Castle Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 941 Castle Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Castle Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Castle Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
