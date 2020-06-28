All apartments in Lakeland
936 Cumberland St.

936 Cumberland Street · No Longer Available
Location

936 Cumberland Street, Lakeland, FL 33801
Lake Morton Historic District

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
3/1.5 Close to Lake Hollingsworth - Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the Lake Morton historic district. This home boasts remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances as well as New energy efficient windows, updated bathrooms, refinished original hard wood floors, formal living and dining room, inside laundry room. Great location walking distance to Lake Hollingsworth and Florida Southern College.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5332114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Cumberland St. have any available units?
936 Cumberland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 Cumberland St. have?
Some of 936 Cumberland St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Cumberland St. currently offering any rent specials?
936 Cumberland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Cumberland St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 Cumberland St. is pet friendly.
Does 936 Cumberland St. offer parking?
No, 936 Cumberland St. does not offer parking.
Does 936 Cumberland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Cumberland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Cumberland St. have a pool?
No, 936 Cumberland St. does not have a pool.
Does 936 Cumberland St. have accessible units?
No, 936 Cumberland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Cumberland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Cumberland St. does not have units with dishwashers.

