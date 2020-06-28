936 Cumberland St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

3/1.5 Close to Lake Hollingsworth - Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the Lake Morton historic district. This home boasts remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances as well as New energy efficient windows, updated bathrooms, refinished original hard wood floors, formal living and dining room, inside laundry room. Great location walking distance to Lake Hollingsworth and Florida Southern College.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5332114)