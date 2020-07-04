790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE

Amenities

You'll love this Grasslands 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with a 2 car garage. The home features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room and dining room combo, and screened back patio overlooking the Grasslands Country Club and partial view of the driving range. The Master Suite features a walk-in closet and an additional closet space. The Master Bath features dual sinks and large shower stall. The location is close to Lakeside Village, the Polk Parkway and a short drive to downtown Lakeland. Grasslands is a private country club community that has a 18 hole championship golf course, tennis facility, swimming, fitness center, clubhouse and a restaurant. This home is ready for immediate occupancy.