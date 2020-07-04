All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE

790 Grasslands Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

790 Grasslands Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33803
Grasslands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
You'll love this Grasslands 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with a 2 car garage. The home features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room and dining room combo, and screened back patio overlooking the Grasslands Country Club and partial view of the driving range. The Master Suite features a walk-in closet and an additional closet space. The Master Bath features dual sinks and large shower stall. The location is close to Lakeside Village, the Polk Parkway and a short drive to downtown Lakeland. Grasslands is a private country club community that has a 18 hole championship golf course, tennis facility, swimming, fitness center, clubhouse and a restaurant. This home is ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE have any available units?
790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 790 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

