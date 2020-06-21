716 S Rushing Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic 4/2 South Lake Morton home. This HISTORIC home has all the charm you need. The home offers UPDATED kitchen and baths. LARGE ROOMS with beautiful WOOD FLOORS, tile and carpet. Large bedroom downstairs with wood floors and private entrance. 3 bedrooms upstairs, one offers a BONUS ROOM that is great for a office, or nursery. Upstairs bath has been remodeled with beautiful large tiled walk-in shower. Close to downtown Lakeland. Close to the Library, Polk Museum of Arts, Red Door restaurant and Mr.Fish. Walk down the street to feed the swans at Lake Morton. Call for a showing! Owner will consider pets with a petscreening app.