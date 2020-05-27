710 E Valencia St.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3BR, 2BA, 1374SF pool home in central Lakeland near Lakeland Hills Blvd and conveniently located near Lakeland Regional Hospital. This home also offers a 2 car garage and a fence-in back yard. Interstate I-4 is within minutes for a quick commute to Tampa and Orlando. This home has elegant tile and laminate flooring throughout, and a spacious living room and dining room. The bedrooms are a generous size as well. You will appreciate all that this home has to offer. Pool maintenance is included. Rent is $1380 and the security deposit of $1400, total to sign lease is $2780 plus $50/adult for the application. Please call Diego Hornedo with Lakeland Homes and Realty, LLC at 863-440-3283 with any questions or if you'd like to make an appointment to see it before it is gone. Presently occupied, please do not disturb tenants.

Spacious 3BR, 2BA, 1374SF pool home in central Lakeland near Lakeland Hills Blvd and conveniently located near Lakeland Regional Hospital. This home also offers a 2 car garage and a fence-in back yard. Interstate I-4 is within minutes for a quick commute to Tampa and Orlando. This home has elegant tile and laminate flooring throughout, and a spacious living room and dining room. The bedrooms are a generous size as well. You will appreciate all that this home has to offer. Pool maintenance is included. Rent is $1380 and the security deposit of $1400, total to sign lease is $2780 plus $50/adult for the application. Please call Diego Hornedo with Lakeland Homes and Realty, LLC at 863-440-3283 with any questions or if you'd like to make an appointment to see it before it is gone.