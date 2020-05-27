All apartments in Lakeland
710 E Valencia St.
Last updated September 27 2019

710 E Valencia St

710 East Valencia Street · No Longer Available
Location

710 East Valencia Street, Lakeland, FL 33805
Lakeshore

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3BR, 2BA, 1374SF pool home in central Lakeland near Lakeland Hills Blvd and conveniently located near Lakeland Regional Hospital. This home also offers a 2 car garage and a fence-in back yard. Interstate I-4 is within minutes for a quick commute to Tampa and Orlando. This home has elegant tile and laminate flooring throughout, and a spacious living room and dining room. The bedrooms are a generous size as well. You will appreciate all that this home has to offer. Pool maintenance is included. Rent is $1380 and the security deposit of $1400, total to sign lease is $2780 plus $50/adult for the application. Please call Diego Hornedo with Lakeland Homes and Realty, LLC at 863-440-3283 with any questions or if you'd like to make an appointment to see it before it is gone. Presently occupied, please do not disturb tenants.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 710 E Valencia St have any available units?
710 E Valencia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 E Valencia St have?
Some of 710 E Valencia St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 E Valencia St currently offering any rent specials?
710 E Valencia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 E Valencia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 E Valencia St is pet friendly.
Does 710 E Valencia St offer parking?
Yes, 710 E Valencia St offers parking.
Does 710 E Valencia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 E Valencia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 E Valencia St have a pool?
Yes, 710 E Valencia St has a pool.
Does 710 E Valencia St have accessible units?
No, 710 E Valencia St does not have accessible units.
Does 710 E Valencia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 E Valencia St does not have units with dishwashers.

