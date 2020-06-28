All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22

6464 Sandpipers Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6464 Sandpipers Drive, Lakeland, FL 33809
Sandpiper Golf and Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
55+ COMMUNITY - Spotless & Furnished 2bed/2bath Villa in Sandpiper Golf & CC. Features vaulted ceilings, walk in master closet, enclosed lanai with laundry closet (washer & dryer included). This Villa is 1034 s.f. and has parking directly in front of the unit and one assigned covered parking space in the parking area with a small outside storage closet. Includes basic TV Cable and use of all the Sandpiper amenities to include clubhouse, pool, tennis & more! No pets/non-smoking unit. Must be at least 55 years of age and complete an application ($25 each person) for Sandpiper for a background check in addition to the application requirement/fees for RE/MAX. Great location....walk to shopping and restaurants, apprx. 1 mile to Interstate 4 access for easy commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 have any available units?
6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 have?
Some of 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 currently offering any rent specials?
6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 pet-friendly?
No, 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 offer parking?
Yes, 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 offers parking.
Does 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 have a pool?
Yes, 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 has a pool.
Does 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 have accessible units?
No, 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus