6464 Sandpipers Dr Apt 22

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

55+ COMMUNITY - Spotless & Furnished 2bed/2bath Villa in Sandpiper Golf & CC. Features vaulted ceilings, walk in master closet, enclosed lanai with laundry closet (washer & dryer included). This Villa is 1034 s.f. and has parking directly in front of the unit and one assigned covered parking space in the parking area with a small outside storage closet. Includes basic TV Cable and use of all the Sandpiper amenities to include clubhouse, pool, tennis & more! No pets/non-smoking unit. Must be at least 55 years of age and complete an application ($25 each person) for Sandpiper for a background check in addition to the application requirement/fees for RE/MAX. Great location....walk to shopping and restaurants, apprx. 1 mile to Interstate 4 access for easy commuting.