6208 EGRET DRIVE

**This is a 55+ COMMUNITY. ALL RESIDENTS MUST BE 16 YEARS OR OLDER AND AT LEAST ONE RESIDENT MUST BE OVER 55 YEARS OLD*** Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage with nice workbench. 1,371 sqft. Includes Range Refrigerator and Microwave. Located in the highly desirable Sandpiper Golf community. Features a convenient floor plan with living and dining room and a breakfast nook. Master suite features a walk-in closet and master bathroom has a large shower. Enclosed lanai makes a great den, TV room or office space. Sandpiper not only offers golf, but has a clubhouse, community pool, hot tub, billiards, a fitness room, tennis courts, shuffleboard courts, bocce ball courts, a library and even a restaurant! Lawn maintenance and basic cable are included in the monthly rent. One year lease required $1,350/ month $1,350 security deposit. HOA approval is required. Fees to both Landlord and to HOA apply.