Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6208 EGRET DRIVE

6208 Egret Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6208 Egret Drive, Lakeland, FL 33809
Sandpiper Golf and Country Club

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
**This is a 55+ COMMUNITY. ALL RESIDENTS MUST BE 16 YEARS OR OLDER AND AT LEAST ONE RESIDENT MUST BE OVER 55 YEARS OLD*** Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage with nice workbench. 1,371 sqft. Includes Range Refrigerator and Microwave. Located in the highly desirable Sandpiper Golf community. Features a convenient floor plan with living and dining room and a breakfast nook. Master suite features a walk-in closet and master bathroom has a large shower. Enclosed lanai makes a great den, TV room or office space. Sandpiper not only offers golf, but has a clubhouse, community pool, hot tub, billiards, a fitness room, tennis courts, shuffleboard courts, bocce ball courts, a library and even a restaurant! Lawn maintenance and basic cable are included in the monthly rent. One year lease required $1,350/ month $1,350 security deposit. HOA approval is required. Fees to both Landlord and to HOA apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 EGRET DRIVE have any available units?
6208 EGRET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6208 EGRET DRIVE have?
Some of 6208 EGRET DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 EGRET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6208 EGRET DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 EGRET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6208 EGRET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 6208 EGRET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6208 EGRET DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6208 EGRET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 EGRET DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 EGRET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6208 EGRET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6208 EGRET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6208 EGRET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 EGRET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6208 EGRET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
