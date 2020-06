Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

Nice 1 Bed I Bath with a car port home located on a quiet street with easy access to main roads and highways.

Open floor plan with a great room and open kitchen. Newly painted interior and exterior, some flooring replaced to include vinyl in living areas and Terrazzo floors stays in wet areas and hallway. Nice front yard. Car port only.

Located minutes away from stores, medical buildings, recreation and much more. Easy to show!!

