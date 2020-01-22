602 E LOWELL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Location Location Location! This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath home is just around the corner from Lakeland Regional, Watson Clinic North and Tiger Town. Homes sits on large lot with fenced side and back yard. Side of house features large covered carport and plenty of parking. Large great room and dining room combo opens to galley style kitchen. Great space for entertaining. Just behind the kitchen is a bonus room that could be used as a homes office or additional living space. Large master bedroom sits at front of house with double closets and full bathroom. Bedroom 2 is large with double closets and full private bath with stand up shower. Single car garage is at the back of the house with laundry facility inside, washer and dryer included. Bonus room opens to fully screened porch with lots of shade and privacy. House has great back yard with shade trees and privacy hedges. Sorry No Pets!