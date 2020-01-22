All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 602 E LOWELL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
602 E LOWELL STREET
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

602 E LOWELL STREET

602 East Lowell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

602 East Lowell Street, Lakeland, FL 33805
Lakeshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location Location Location! This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath home is just around the corner from Lakeland Regional, Watson Clinic North and Tiger Town. Homes sits on large lot with fenced side and back yard. Side of house features large covered carport and plenty of parking. Large great room and dining room combo opens to galley style kitchen. Great space for entertaining. Just behind the kitchen is a bonus room that could be used as a homes office or additional living space. Large master bedroom sits at front of house with double closets and full bathroom. Bedroom 2 is large with double closets and full private bath with stand up shower. Single car garage is at the back of the house with laundry facility inside, washer and dryer included. Bonus room opens to fully screened porch with lots of shade and privacy. House has great back yard with shade trees and privacy hedges. Sorry No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 E LOWELL STREET have any available units?
602 E LOWELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 E LOWELL STREET have?
Some of 602 E LOWELL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 E LOWELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
602 E LOWELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 E LOWELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 602 E LOWELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 602 E LOWELL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 602 E LOWELL STREET offers parking.
Does 602 E LOWELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 E LOWELL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 E LOWELL STREET have a pool?
No, 602 E LOWELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 602 E LOWELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 602 E LOWELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 602 E LOWELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 E LOWELL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33813
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus