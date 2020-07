Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. NEW PRICE. CHECK OUT THE NEW PHOTOS. Darling downstairs Muirfield Condo in Grasslands. 2 bedroom/2 bath. Immaculate. Freshly painted, new carpet and plantation shutters throughout. Oversize garage for one car and golf cart. Monthly rent includes the following: basic cable, water, pest control and all exterior lawn maintenance. Move-in ready. Close to shopping, medical and the Polk Parkway with easy access to Tampa and Orlando.