All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 5457 Limestone Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
5457 Limestone Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

5457 Limestone Ln

5457 Limestone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

5457 Limestone Lane, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Available 04/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome - Property Id: 34172

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome located in Cobblestone Landing, with easy access to the I-4 and shopping centers and restaurants. The home offers the perfect layout for the entire family, recently remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, and a master suite with walk-in closet! The home also features wood floors, new lights and fans, brand new carpet in the bedroom, stainless steel appliances, a large closet in the hallway, side patio, and no side neighbors (corner property). The neighborhood also has a community pool, recreation facility, as well as 24 hour security.
Call today to schedule a visit and more details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/34172
Property Id 34172

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5627534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5457 Limestone Ln have any available units?
5457 Limestone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5457 Limestone Ln have?
Some of 5457 Limestone Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5457 Limestone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5457 Limestone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5457 Limestone Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5457 Limestone Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5457 Limestone Ln offer parking?
No, 5457 Limestone Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5457 Limestone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5457 Limestone Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5457 Limestone Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5457 Limestone Ln has a pool.
Does 5457 Limestone Ln have accessible units?
No, 5457 Limestone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5457 Limestone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5457 Limestone Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus