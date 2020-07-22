5457 Limestone Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Available 04/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome - Property Id: 34172



Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome located in Cobblestone Landing, with easy access to the I-4 and shopping centers and restaurants. The home offers the perfect layout for the entire family, recently remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, and a master suite with walk-in closet! The home also features wood floors, new lights and fans, brand new carpet in the bedroom, stainless steel appliances, a large closet in the hallway, side patio, and no side neighbors (corner property). The neighborhood also has a community pool, recreation facility, as well as 24 hour security.

Call today to schedule a visit and more details.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5627534)