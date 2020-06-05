545 ARIANA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Price...DIXIELAND LOCATION…Beautiful updated home. Featuring 3 bedrooms and two completely updated full baths. Gorgeous new Kitchen with updated cupboards and counter tops. A brand-new back appliance package includes Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator and dishwasher. A welcoming Living room. Master Bedroom features a private master bath. All new ceramic tile flooring thru out the home. Freshly painted interior, updated lighting and ceiling fans. Brand new Central Heat and Air system. New roof, laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Single carport. Walking distance to Dixie Land Elementary school and Ariana Park. Close to downtown and bus lines. $1390.00 per month this includes Lawn service and water. Pet friendly with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. Tenants must carry renter’s insurance. No Smoking inside the home. Call today to Schedule your appointment.