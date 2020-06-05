All apartments in Lakeland
545 ARIANA STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

545 ARIANA STREET

545 Ariana Street · No Longer Available
Location

545 Ariana Street, Lakeland, FL 33803
Dixieland

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Price...DIXIELAND LOCATION…Beautiful updated home. Featuring 3 bedrooms and two completely updated full baths. Gorgeous new Kitchen with updated cupboards and counter tops. A brand-new back appliance package includes Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator and dishwasher. A welcoming Living room. Master Bedroom features a private master bath. All new ceramic tile flooring thru out the home. Freshly painted interior, updated lighting and ceiling fans. Brand new Central Heat and Air system. New roof, laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Single carport. Walking distance to Dixie Land Elementary school and Ariana Park. Close to downtown and bus lines. $1390.00 per month this includes Lawn service and water. Pet friendly with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. Tenants must carry renter’s insurance. No Smoking inside the home. Call today to Schedule your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 ARIANA STREET have any available units?
545 ARIANA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 ARIANA STREET have?
Some of 545 ARIANA STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 ARIANA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
545 ARIANA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 ARIANA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 ARIANA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 545 ARIANA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 545 ARIANA STREET offers parking.
Does 545 ARIANA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 ARIANA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 ARIANA STREET have a pool?
No, 545 ARIANA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 545 ARIANA STREET have accessible units?
No, 545 ARIANA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 545 ARIANA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 ARIANA STREET has units with dishwashers.
