5416 Quarry Rock Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome - Property Id: 159012



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in Cobblestone Landing, with easy access to the I-4 and shopping centers and restaurants.



Downstairs features large living/dining room area with all new flooring and freshly painted. Kitchen has glass top stove, built in microwave, dishwasher and pantry, also half bath right off living area. All bedrooms are on second floor which has all been painted and new flooring installed in all bedrooms. The neighborhood also has a community pool, recreation facility, as well as 24 hour security.



Call today to schedule a visit and more details.



Credit score of 650 or higher

Monthly income of 3.5x rent

Deposit: 1 month deposit of $1300

Application: $45 application fee per person + $50 for HOA application fee per person



Call us at 305-975-3565 (Michelle) to see the property and ask any questions!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159012p

Property Id 159012



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5218177)