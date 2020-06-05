All apartments in Lakeland
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
5416 Quarry Rock Rd
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

5416 Quarry Rock Rd

5416 Quarry Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

5416 Quarry Rock Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome - Property Id: 159012

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in Cobblestone Landing, with easy access to the I-4 and shopping centers and restaurants.

Downstairs features large living/dining room area with all new flooring and freshly painted. Kitchen has glass top stove, built in microwave, dishwasher and pantry, also half bath right off living area. All bedrooms are on second floor which has all been painted and new flooring installed in all bedrooms. The neighborhood also has a community pool, recreation facility, as well as 24 hour security.

Call today to schedule a visit and more details.

Credit score of 650 or higher
Monthly income of 3.5x rent
Deposit: 1 month deposit of $1300
Application: $45 application fee per person + $50 for HOA application fee per person

Call us at 305-975-3565 (Michelle) to see the property and ask any questions!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159012p
Property Id 159012

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5218177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 Quarry Rock Rd have any available units?
5416 Quarry Rock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5416 Quarry Rock Rd have?
Some of 5416 Quarry Rock Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 Quarry Rock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Quarry Rock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 Quarry Rock Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5416 Quarry Rock Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5416 Quarry Rock Rd offer parking?
No, 5416 Quarry Rock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5416 Quarry Rock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5416 Quarry Rock Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 Quarry Rock Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5416 Quarry Rock Rd has a pool.
Does 5416 Quarry Rock Rd have accessible units?
No, 5416 Quarry Rock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 Quarry Rock Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5416 Quarry Rock Rd has units with dishwashers.
