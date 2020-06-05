5416 Quarry Rock Rd

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome - Property Id: 159012
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in Cobblestone Landing, with easy access to the I-4 and shopping centers and restaurants.
Downstairs features large living/dining room area with all new flooring and freshly painted. Kitchen has glass top stove, built in microwave, dishwasher and pantry, also half bath right off living area. All bedrooms are on second floor which has all been painted and new flooring installed in all bedrooms. The neighborhood also has a community pool, recreation facility, as well as 24 hour security.
Call today to schedule a visit and more details.
Credit score of 650 or higher
Monthly income of 3.5x rent
Deposit: 1 month deposit of $1300
Application: $45 application fee per person + $50 for HOA application fee per person
Call us at 305-975-3565 (Michelle) to see the property and ask any questions!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159012p
No Pets Allowed
