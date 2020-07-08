5411 LIMESTONE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool

This charming and oh! so spacious condo townhouse in gated Cobblestone Landing is waiting for you to make your home. The downstairs of this 2-story unit features a large living and dining room both with beautiful wood floors; a full bath for the comfort of your family and guests as well as the laundry facilities with a washer and dryer for your use. The screened and covered porch looks out to the courtyard and provides more storage space with the addition of a locking storage room. The cook of the household will be excited to prepare the meals in this fabulous kitchen with Granite counters, beautiful cabinets, closet pantry and a pass through to the dining room to save you all the back and forth of food at dinner time. The upstairs features a spacious master suite with a large closet and it's own private bathroom; the second bedroom plus a half bath. The bonus room which is situated between the two upstairs bedrooms would be ideal as a child's playroom, rec room, study or library. The community offers a pool and grounds maintenance which will provide you with lots of free time for relaxation and play. Great access to shopping, schools, and I-4 and only a few minutes to Florida Polytechnic University. No pets allowed.