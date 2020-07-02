541 W. Hancock St.,

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

2 Bedroom / 1 Bath - 1/2 Duplex in Central Lakeland - Downstairs 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit. The property is located in Central Lakeland with easy access to stores, churches and the bus line. Owner requests NO pets. Lawncare are water included.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3971752)