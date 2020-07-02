All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

541 W. Hancock St.,

541 Hancock Street · No Longer Available
Location

541 Hancock Street, Lakeland, FL 33803
Dixieland

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath - 1/2 Duplex in Central Lakeland - Downstairs 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit. The property is located in Central Lakeland with easy access to stores, churches and the bus line. Owner requests NO pets. Lawncare are water included.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3971752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

