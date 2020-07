Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

518 W. Maxwell St. Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom home in Central Lakeland - Beautiful South Lakeland home located on a tree lined street. This home has a living room dining room combo. Family room , two large bedrooms with extra closet space. Beautiful updated bathroom. Inside laundry room ,fenced in back yard and a single car garage attached. All hardwood floors throughout. Located in one of the most desired areas of Lakeland. Will be available Sept 1st, 2020



(RLNE2717042)