Lakeland, FL
439 Enclave Place
Last updated July 5 2020 at 4:44 PM

439 Enclave Place

439 Enclave Drive · (863) 342-4010
Location

439 Enclave Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
Grasslands

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
cable included
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
cable included
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely Remodeled Two Bedroom/2 Bath w/den Condo on 2nd floor overlooking Grasslands Golf & Country Club. Freshly painted, beautiful new wood tile flooring throughout, new range, washer/dryer hook ups,1,624 SF of living, (Membership to Country Club Not Included), water, garbage collection and basic cable included. Gated community, vaulted ceilings, fans, large screened enclosed rear porch overlooking golf course, single covered parking, split floor plan. Steps to Lakeside Village, Oakbridge Publix shopping, Polk Parkway (570).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Enclave Place have any available units?
439 Enclave Place has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 Enclave Place have?
Some of 439 Enclave Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Enclave Place currently offering any rent specials?
439 Enclave Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Enclave Place pet-friendly?
No, 439 Enclave Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 439 Enclave Place offer parking?
Yes, 439 Enclave Place offers parking.
Does 439 Enclave Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Enclave Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Enclave Place have a pool?
No, 439 Enclave Place does not have a pool.
Does 439 Enclave Place have accessible units?
No, 439 Enclave Place does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Enclave Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 Enclave Place does not have units with dishwashers.
