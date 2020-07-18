439 Enclave Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely Remodeled Two Bedroom/2 Bath w/den Condo on 2nd floor overlooking Grasslands Golf & Country Club. Freshly painted, beautiful new wood tile flooring throughout, new range, washer/dryer hook ups,1,624 SF of living, (Membership to Country Club Not Included), water, garbage collection and basic cable included. Gated community, vaulted ceilings, fans, large screened enclosed rear porch overlooking golf course, single covered parking, split floor plan. Steps to Lakeside Village, Oakbridge Publix shopping, Polk Parkway (570).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.