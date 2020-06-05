419 W CRESCENT DRIVE

419 West Crescent Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805 Glenwood Park
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous home on quiet street in new new condition. Great location and close to everything. This home has a brand new kitchen and all new high end stainless appliances. There is also new paint and all new flooring with no carpet. The brand new central air conditioner will keep you cool all summer.The yard is fenced and approved dog is welcome. Sorry no cats.The 2 year required lease will assure you of low monthly payments. Ready to move in NOW!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
