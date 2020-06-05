All apartments in Lakeland
419 W CRESCENT DRIVE
419 W CRESCENT DRIVE

419 West Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

419 West Crescent Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Glenwood Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous home on quiet street in new new condition. Great location and close to everything. This home has a brand new kitchen and all new high end stainless appliances. There is also new paint and all new flooring with no carpet. The brand new central air conditioner will keep you cool all summer.The yard is fenced and approved dog is welcome. Sorry no cats.The 2 year required lease will assure you of low monthly payments. Ready to move in NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE have any available units?
419 W CRESCENT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE have?
Some of 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
419 W CRESCENT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 W CRESCENT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
