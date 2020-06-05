419 W CRESCENT DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous home on quiet street in new new condition. Great location and close to everything. This home has a brand new kitchen and all new high end stainless appliances. There is also new paint and all new flooring with no carpet. The brand new central air conditioner will keep you cool all summer.The yard is fenced and approved dog is welcome. Sorry no cats.The 2 year required lease will assure you of low monthly payments. Ready to move in NOW!