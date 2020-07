Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

For RENT! Available NOW! $1,500 per Month. In the heart of Dixieland, close to Born n Bread, Cob n Pen and so much more! This 2 bed/2 bath bungalow style home is in Perfect condition! You will LOVE the spa-like master bathroom. Enjoy the fenced in backyard for plenty of privacy. Available NOW!