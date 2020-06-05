All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

3961 Windchime Ln

3961 Windchime Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3961 Windchime Lane, Lakeland, FL 33811
Carillon Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful House for rent in gated community - Property Id: 251269

You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community!!! New roof!!!
Wi-Fi/Internet and TV (with all major channels) included in rent. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.
On lot 1 of the community, this house is the closest to town center and you can walk to all the recreational facilities that Carillon Lakes is famous for.
As you walk across the threshold of this home, you find yourself in a lovely, cozy Foyer that opens into an extra-large great room. Off the great room is the kitchen which has lovely granite counter tops & plenty of them. The kitchen also has a nook for your family to sit and hold conversations while the cooking is being done. The master bedroom is large but cozy and the master bath has a large garden tub, a walk-in shower & dual vanity. The 2 guest bedrooms are very good size and the guest bath is strategically placed between them. 2 Car Garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251269
Property Id 251269

(RLNE5666038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3961 Windchime Ln have any available units?
3961 Windchime Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3961 Windchime Ln have?
Some of 3961 Windchime Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3961 Windchime Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3961 Windchime Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3961 Windchime Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3961 Windchime Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3961 Windchime Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3961 Windchime Ln offers parking.
Does 3961 Windchime Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3961 Windchime Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3961 Windchime Ln have a pool?
No, 3961 Windchime Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3961 Windchime Ln have accessible units?
No, 3961 Windchime Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3961 Windchime Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3961 Windchime Ln has units with dishwashers.
