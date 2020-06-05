3961 Windchime Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available 05/01/20 Beautiful House for rent in gated community - Property Id: 251269



You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community!!! New roof!!!

Wi-Fi/Internet and TV (with all major channels) included in rent. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.

On lot 1 of the community, this house is the closest to town center and you can walk to all the recreational facilities that Carillon Lakes is famous for.

As you walk across the threshold of this home, you find yourself in a lovely, cozy Foyer that opens into an extra-large great room. Off the great room is the kitchen which has lovely granite counter tops & plenty of them. The kitchen also has a nook for your family to sit and hold conversations while the cooking is being done. The master bedroom is large but cozy and the master bath has a large garden tub, a walk-in shower & dual vanity. The 2 guest bedrooms are very good size and the guest bath is strategically placed between them. 2 Car Garage.

