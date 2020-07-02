All apartments in Lakeland
3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE

3960 Hampton Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3960 Hampton Hills Drive, Lakeland, FL 33810
Hampton Hills South

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HAMPTON HILL SUBDIVISON : 3/3 Home , freshly painted interior and vinyl planks in all rooms.
ALL APPLICANTS MUST PASS CREDIT AND CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3960 HAMPTON HILLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

