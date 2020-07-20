All apartments in Lakeland
3847 EXETER LANE

3847 Exeter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3847 Exeter Lane, Lakeland, FL 33810
Hampton Hills South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
MAINTENACE FREE and Built in 2019 Townhome in Hampton Hills! Three bedroom, Two and Half Bath, Beautiful Townhouse. Granite island and counters compliment the cabinetry in the spacious kitchen. Large living room and dining area with sliding doors to outside deck. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and master bath with double vanities. Bedrooms two and three share a bath. The laundry room is upstairs with the bedrooms. Extended one car garage. Community Pool. Location offers easy access to I-4, Tampa, the Attractions, Orlando, Plant City, Bartow and Winter Haven. Only minutes to medical - shopping - restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3847 EXETER LANE have any available units?
3847 EXETER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3847 EXETER LANE have?
Some of 3847 EXETER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3847 EXETER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3847 EXETER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3847 EXETER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3847 EXETER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3847 EXETER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3847 EXETER LANE offers parking.
Does 3847 EXETER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3847 EXETER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3847 EXETER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3847 EXETER LANE has a pool.
Does 3847 EXETER LANE have accessible units?
No, 3847 EXETER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3847 EXETER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3847 EXETER LANE has units with dishwashers.
