3847 EXETER LANE

MAINTENACE FREE and Built in 2019 Townhome in Hampton Hills! Three bedroom, Two and Half Bath, Beautiful Townhouse. Granite island and counters compliment the cabinetry in the spacious kitchen. Large living room and dining area with sliding doors to outside deck. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and master bath with double vanities. Bedrooms two and three share a bath. The laundry room is upstairs with the bedrooms. Extended one car garage. Community Pool. Location offers easy access to I-4, Tampa, the Attractions, Orlando, Plant City, Bartow and Winter Haven. Only minutes to medical - shopping - restaurants!