Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3822 Serenade Ln
3822 Serenade Ln
·
No Longer Available
Lakeland
Location
3822 Serenade Ln, Lakeland, FL 33811
Carillon Lakes
Amenities
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
3/2 Condo for Rent -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4727193)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3822 Serenade Ln have any available units?
3822 Serenade Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3822 Serenade Ln have?
Some of 3822 Serenade Ln's amenities include pool, playground, and tennis court.
Amenities section
.
Is 3822 Serenade Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Serenade Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Serenade Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3822 Serenade Ln is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 3822 Serenade Ln offer parking?
No, 3822 Serenade Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3822 Serenade Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 Serenade Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Serenade Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3822 Serenade Ln has a pool.
Does 3822 Serenade Ln have accessible units?
No, 3822 Serenade Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Serenade Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 Serenade Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
