Lakeland, FL
3822 Serenade Ln
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

3822 Serenade Ln

3822 Serenade Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3822 Serenade Ln, Lakeland, FL 33811
Carillon Lakes

Amenities

pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
3/2 Condo for Rent -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4727193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 Serenade Ln have any available units?
3822 Serenade Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3822 Serenade Ln have?
Some of 3822 Serenade Ln's amenities include pool, playground, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 Serenade Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Serenade Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Serenade Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3822 Serenade Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3822 Serenade Ln offer parking?
No, 3822 Serenade Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3822 Serenade Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 Serenade Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Serenade Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3822 Serenade Ln has a pool.
Does 3822 Serenade Ln have accessible units?
No, 3822 Serenade Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Serenade Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 Serenade Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
