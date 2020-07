Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in a great location just minutes from the Lakeland Linder Airport and Polk Parkway. Open family room to formal dining room space. Master suite has wood laminate flooring and master bath with elegant vanity and stone counter tops. Hall bath has a modern vessel sink with vanity. No carpet- whole house has wood laminate, tile and vinyl. Covered back patio overlooks large fenced back yard.