3317 Songbird Ln

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

This well-maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath plus a den, split floorplan is very open and backs up to a private green space with lovely preserve views. This home has laminate flooring throughout and tile in kitchen, baths and laundry. The front entry is screened. The living area is very open and bright with Living Room and Dining Room combination and is open to the kitchen. You will spend lots of time in the large enclosed insulated lanai with lots of windows and pretty views. The kitchen features an eat-in space as well as a bar top for stools, pantry and lots of counter space. The master bedroom suite features large closets and the master bath has dual sinks, tub and walk-in shower. The 2nd bedroom is private with easy access to the Guest Bath. Located in beautiful gated Carillon Lakes with 2 clubhouses, tennis courts, basketball, large swimming pool and spa, walking trails, lakes, fishing and much more. Sorry, Owner is requesting no pets at this time.