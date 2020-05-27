All apartments in Lakeland
3317 Songbird Ln
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:35 AM

3317 Songbird Ln

3317 Songbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Songbird Lane, Lakeland, FL 33811
Carillon Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This well-maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath plus a den, split floorplan is very open and backs up to a private green space with lovely preserve views. This home has laminate flooring throughout and tile in kitchen, baths and laundry. The front entry is screened. The living area is very open and bright with Living Room and Dining Room combination and is open to the kitchen. You will spend lots of time in the large enclosed insulated lanai with lots of windows and pretty views. The kitchen features an eat-in space as well as a bar top for stools, pantry and lots of counter space. The master bedroom suite features large closets and the master bath has dual sinks, tub and walk-in shower. The 2nd bedroom is private with easy access to the Guest Bath. Located in beautiful gated Carillon Lakes with 2 clubhouses, tennis courts, basketball, large swimming pool and spa, walking trails, lakes, fishing and much more. Sorry, Owner is requesting no pets at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Songbird Ln have any available units?
3317 Songbird Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Songbird Ln have?
Some of 3317 Songbird Ln's amenities include pool, basketball court, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Songbird Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Songbird Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Songbird Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Songbird Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3317 Songbird Ln offer parking?
No, 3317 Songbird Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3317 Songbird Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Songbird Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Songbird Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3317 Songbird Ln has a pool.
Does 3317 Songbird Ln have accessible units?
No, 3317 Songbird Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Songbird Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Songbird Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
