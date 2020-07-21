Amenities
3310 Tawny Grove Pl. Available 10/10/19 Beautiful newer home in SW Lakeland - This lovely 3 bedroom / 2 bath home is located in the newer Lake at Laurel Highlands and has many builder upgrades. The home is equipped with a washer and dryer, water softener, irrigation system and includes lawn mowing and spraying service (tenant maintains flower beds). The home is ready for immediate occupancy to qualified tenants.
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4356149)