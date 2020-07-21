All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated October 10 2019

3310 Tawny Grove Pl.

3310 Tawny Grove Place · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Tawny Grove Place, Lakeland, FL 33811

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
3310 Tawny Grove Pl. Available 10/10/19 Beautiful newer home in SW Lakeland - This lovely 3 bedroom / 2 bath home is located in the newer Lake at Laurel Highlands and has many builder upgrades. The home is equipped with a washer and dryer, water softener, irrigation system and includes lawn mowing and spraying service (tenant maintains flower beds). The home is ready for immediate occupancy to qualified tenants.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4356149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. have any available units?
3310 Tawny Grove Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. have?
Some of 3310 Tawny Grove Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Tawny Grove Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. offer parking?
No, 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. has a pool.
Does 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. have accessible units?
No, 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 Tawny Grove Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
