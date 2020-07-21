Amenities

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance

3310 Tawny Grove Pl. Available 10/10/19 Beautiful newer home in SW Lakeland - This lovely 3 bedroom / 2 bath home is located in the newer Lake at Laurel Highlands and has many builder upgrades. The home is equipped with a washer and dryer, water softener, irrigation system and includes lawn mowing and spraying service (tenant maintains flower beds). The home is ready for immediate occupancy to qualified tenants.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4356149)