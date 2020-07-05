All apartments in Lakeland
3215 OAKPARK DRIVE

3215 Oakpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Oakpark Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
Oakpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, office/den, 2 bath home is located in a beautiful gated community complete with walking trails.. The home features an open kitchen/Livingroom, floorplan, French doors leading to the screened patio area from the living room and the dining room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Lawn care included. Home is located close to Watson Clinic, Lakeside Village Shopping, Oakbridge Publix as well as the Polk Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE have any available units?
3215 OAKPARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE have?
Some of 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3215 OAKPARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 OAKPARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

