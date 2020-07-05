3215 OAKPARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, office/den, 2 bath home is located in a beautiful gated community complete with walking trails.. The home features an open kitchen/Livingroom, floorplan, French doors leading to the screened patio area from the living room and the dining room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Lawn care included. Home is located close to Watson Clinic, Lakeside Village Shopping, Oakbridge Publix as well as the Polk Parkway.