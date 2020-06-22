3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE

Amenities
Welcome to your new MAINTENANCE FREE home in South Lakeland! This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home features a fully screened in pool, a large and fully fenced in back yard. Interior updates include the kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, tile floors throughout and more! This home also features a large bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom, office, second living room, game room, etc. (Current tenants using as a billiard room.) YARD CARE AND POOL CARE INCLUDED. All applicants must pass a credit and criminal background check. NO EXCEPTIONS.