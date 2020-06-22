All apartments in Lakeland
Lakeland, FL
3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE
3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE

3002 Maplewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Lakeland
Location

3002 Maplewood Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Somerset

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
pool table
Welcome to your new MAINTENANCE FREE home in South Lakeland! This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home features a fully screened in pool, a large and fully fenced in back yard. Interior updates include the kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, tile floors throughout and more! This home also features a large bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom, office, second living room, game room, etc. (Current tenants using as a billiard room.) YARD CARE AND POOL CARE INCLUDED. All applicants must pass a credit and criminal background check. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE has a pool.
Does 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
