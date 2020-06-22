3002 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool pool table

Welcome to your new MAINTENANCE FREE home in South Lakeland! This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home features a fully screened in pool, a large and fully fenced in back yard. Interior updates include the kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, tile floors throughout and more! This home also features a large bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom, office, second living room, game room, etc. (Current tenants using as a billiard room.) YARD CARE AND POOL CARE INCLUDED. All applicants must pass a credit and criminal background check. NO EXCEPTIONS.