All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE

2986 Mission Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2986 Mission Lakes Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
Oakbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious WATER FRONT townhouse has 3BRs, 2.5BAs and features a split floor plan. The foyer has vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light through the large window above the front door. This beautiful home has ceramic tile throughout with volume ceilings and a living room/dining room/kitchen combination. There is also a breakfast nook off the kitchen and a breakfast bar for additional seating. The appliances are all stainless steel with a built in microwave, solid surface counter tops, and a closet pantry for all your storage needs. The living groom has large sliding glass doors which allow a view of the lake and access to the over-sized screened-in lanai. The master suite has lake views and a luxurious on-suite master bath with two vanities, a stand up shower stall along with multiple closets for extra storage. There is an inside utility room with a washer and dryer, storage cabinets, and a wash sink. The additional bedrooms and bathroom are on the second level. This is a great opportunity to live in the well established GATED Bridgewater community conveniently located in South Lakeland off of Harden Blvd and within blocks from the Lakeside Village mall. Orlando and Tampa are easily accessed via the Polk Parkway Please call today to request a private viewing before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE have any available units?
2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE have?
Some of 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2986 MISSION LAKES DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus