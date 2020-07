Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Amazing two bedroom/ two bathroom home overlooking the 7A fairway at the Cleveland Heights Golf Course. This property has BEAUTIFUL sunsets every evening! Full electric kitchen, large screened back porch with new tile floor and wet bar. Fenced in back yard with direct gate access to 'THREE PARKS TRAIL' bike path(s). Large interior laundry/utility room with storage. Yard care included. ALL APPLICANTS MUST PASS CREDIT AND CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK. NO EXCEPTIONS.