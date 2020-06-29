All apartments in Lakeland
2334 SEBAGO DRIVE

2334 Sebago Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2334 Sebago Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
4BR/3BA/3GAR Lakefront Home in Bridgewater! This home is only 3 years old and has lots of upgrades including manufactured hardwood floors in the family room and master and Travertine stone tile in the kitchen. Kitchen has a large granite island that is open to the huge family room. This home offers a three way split floor plan and an oversized back yard that overlooks a pond with lots of privacy. Enjoy the many community features including: community pool, playground, fitness center, and clubhouse. Great location with easy access to I-4 and the Polk Parkway, less than 30 minutes to Orlando or Tampa Airports, and just down the road from Florida Polytechnic University. Sorry No pets! This home is also available for sale: L4913733.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE have any available units?
2334 SEBAGO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE have?
Some of 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2334 SEBAGO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 SEBAGO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

