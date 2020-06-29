2334 SEBAGO DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool

4BR/3BA/3GAR Lakefront Home in Bridgewater! This home is only 3 years old and has lots of upgrades including manufactured hardwood floors in the family room and master and Travertine stone tile in the kitchen. Kitchen has a large granite island that is open to the huge family room. This home offers a three way split floor plan and an oversized back yard that overlooks a pond with lots of privacy. Enjoy the many community features including: community pool, playground, fitness center, and clubhouse. Great location with easy access to I-4 and the Polk Parkway, less than 30 minutes to Orlando or Tampa Airports, and just down the road from Florida Polytechnic University. Sorry No pets! This home is also available for sale: L4913733.