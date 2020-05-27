All apartments in Lakeland
Lakeland, FL
2289 Crystalview Court
2289 Crystalview Court

2289 Crystalview Court · No Longer Available
Location

2289 Crystalview Court, Lakeland, FL 33801
Crystal Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2289 Crystalview Court have any available units?
2289 Crystalview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 2289 Crystalview Court currently offering any rent specials?
2289 Crystalview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2289 Crystalview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2289 Crystalview Court is pet friendly.
Does 2289 Crystalview Court offer parking?
No, 2289 Crystalview Court does not offer parking.
Does 2289 Crystalview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2289 Crystalview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2289 Crystalview Court have a pool?
Yes, 2289 Crystalview Court has a pool.
Does 2289 Crystalview Court have accessible units?
No, 2289 Crystalview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2289 Crystalview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2289 Crystalview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2289 Crystalview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2289 Crystalview Court does not have units with air conditioning.

