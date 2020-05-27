219 Inman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access

Well maintained home in a quaint 55+ mobile home village. The park is safe and secure (Has security gate and monitored by video surveillance cameras). Located near downtown Lakeland, conveniently near major shopping centers, the city bus line, local health facilities and major hospitals. The community offers quiet, safe retirement living.

Features:

Newly renovated (Walls are freshly painted and new flooring is installed throughout entire home).

Attractive lanai with covered carport, outdoor patio, and shed.

Fully furnished with appliances (ceramic top stove, refrigerator, microwave, 40” HD TV, etc), cookware, tableware, and small appliances.



Tenant is responsible for electric and entertainment (Internet, TV, etc) bills.

Note: The home has an outside antenna that gets approx..30 local channels.