All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 219 Inman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
219 Inman Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:05 AM

219 Inman Drive

219 Inman Drive · (248) 820-9165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

219 Inman Drive, Lakeland, FL 33815
Central Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 80 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Well maintained home in a quaint 55+ mobile home village. The park is safe and secure (Has security gate and monitored by video surveillance cameras). Located near downtown Lakeland, conveniently near major shopping centers, the city bus line, local health facilities and major hospitals. The community offers quiet, safe retirement living.
Features:
Newly renovated (Walls are freshly painted and new flooring is installed throughout entire home).
Attractive lanai with covered carport, outdoor patio, and shed.
Fully furnished with appliances (ceramic top stove, refrigerator, microwave, 40” HD TV, etc), cookware, tableware, and small appliances.

Tenant is responsible for electric and entertainment (Internet, TV, etc) bills.
Note: The home has an outside antenna that gets approx..30 local channels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Inman Drive have any available units?
219 Inman Drive has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Inman Drive have?
Some of 219 Inman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Inman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
219 Inman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Inman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Inman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 219 Inman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 219 Inman Drive does offer parking.
Does 219 Inman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Inman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Inman Drive have a pool?
No, 219 Inman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 219 Inman Drive have accessible units?
No, 219 Inman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Inman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Inman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 219 Inman Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity