2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE

Amenities
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home in desirable Stoney Pointe. This home features a split floorplan with a great room design. Master suite features walk-in closet, garden tub and dual sinks. The kitchen has solid surface counter tops. Back patio has been enclosed to make air conditioned Florida room. No carpet in the house, laminate wood flooring and tile throughout. Community features pool, tennis court, fishing dock, and walking trails. Great location minutes from Polk Parkway/570, easy access to shopping and dining. Lawn care maintained by HOA. Sorry, no pets.