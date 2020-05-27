All apartments in Lakeland
2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE

Location

2154 Sunstone Drive, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home in desirable Stoney Pointe. This home features a split floorplan with a great room design. Master suite features walk-in closet, garden tub and dual sinks. The kitchen has solid surface counter tops. Back patio has been enclosed to make air conditioned Florida room. No carpet in the house, laminate wood flooring and tile throughout. Community features pool, tennis court, fishing dock, and walking trails. Great location minutes from Polk Parkway/570, easy access to shopping and dining. Lawn care maintained by HOA. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2154 SUNSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
