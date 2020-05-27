All apartments in Lakeland
2112 CAROLINA AVENUE
Last updated May 17 2020 at 6:06 PM

2112 CAROLINA AVENUE

2112 Carolina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Carolina Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Hollingsworth

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....looking for old Lakeland charm? Lake Hollingsworth area of Lakeland. Quaint home with 4 extra large bedrooms and 3 full baths, Formal living, dining room and family room afford plenty of space for entertaining or family time. Original wood floors in living, dining and 2 of the bedrooms add to the charm of this home. Kitchen has LARGE walk-in pantry. Extra utility/storage shed for storage. 2 car garage. Circular drive for EXTRA parking! ALL LAWN CARE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE have any available units?
2112 CAROLINA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE have?
Some of 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2112 CAROLINA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 CAROLINA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

