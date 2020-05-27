2112 CAROLINA AVENUE

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....looking for old Lakeland charm? Lake Hollingsworth area of Lakeland. Quaint home with 4 extra large bedrooms and 3 full baths, Formal living, dining room and family room afford plenty of space for entertaining or family time. Original wood floors in living, dining and 2 of the bedrooms add to the charm of this home. Kitchen has LARGE walk-in pantry. Extra utility/storage shed for storage. 2 car garage. Circular drive for EXTRA parking! ALL LAWN CARE INCLUDED!