Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CENTRALLY LOCATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME with TWO LIVING AREAS. The kitchen has been nicely updated with GRANITE COUNTERS and plenty of cabinetry. The home's flooring is both TILE and WOOD LAMINATE. There is a LARGE SCREEN BACK PATIO for relaxing or entertaining and a FENCED BACK YARD. There is an ADDITIONAL PARKING PAD and there is NO HOA. Quick Access to the Polk Parkway and close to shopping, and 98/Bartow Rd. CALL TODAY TO SET UP A TIME TO VIEW!