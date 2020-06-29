1956 ROCKY POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Great Location 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home in desirable Stoney Pointe. This home features a split double suit floorplan with a great design. Master suite features walk-in closet, garden tub and dual sinks. The kitchen has solid surface counter tops with large breakfast nook seating area. Back patio fully screened with large pavered patio and built in fire pit. No neighbors to the back yard looks into retention and preserve area. Washer and dryer included. Community features 2 pools, tennis court, clubhouse, fishing dock, and walking trails. Great location easy access to restaurants, shopping, medical and Polk Parkway. HOA mows yards and provides basic cable and internet. Sorry, no pets.