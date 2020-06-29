All apartments in Lakeland
1956 ROCKY POINTE DRIVE
Last updated October 14 2019 at 9:51 PM

1956 ROCKY POINTE DRIVE

1956 Rocky Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1956 Rocky Pointe Drive, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Great Location 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home in desirable Stoney Pointe. This home features a split double suit floorplan with a great design. Master suite features walk-in closet, garden tub and dual sinks. The kitchen has solid surface counter tops with large breakfast nook seating area. Back patio fully screened with large pavered patio and built in fire pit. No neighbors to the back yard looks into retention and preserve area. Washer and dryer included. Community features 2 pools, tennis court, clubhouse, fishing dock, and walking trails. Great location easy access to restaurants, shopping, medical and Polk Parkway. HOA mows yards and provides basic cable and internet. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

