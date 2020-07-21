All apartments in Lakeland
1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE

1817 Altavista Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Altavista Circle, Lakeland, FL 33810
Terralargo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
UPGRADES, UPGRADES, UPGRADES!!! This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in North Lakeland's highly sought after Terra Largo Subdivision. The large, open kitchen features granite counter tops, real wood cabinets, custom light fixtures, wine bar and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to the family room with sliding glass doors to private covered back patio overlooking the fully fenced backyard. There is a separate formal dining room, laundry and powder bath. Master bedroom suite is over-sized with a spacious bathroom featuring dual vanities, garden tub, standing shower and walk-in closet with custom storage shelving. Bedroom 4 is located at front of house and can be used as a home office or library. Located upstairs are bedrooms 2 and 3, a full hall bath, and a large theater room/bonus room. The Terra Largo community's centerpiece is its eye-catching, 5,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with Renaissance-Tuscan architectural theme that overlooks the lake and a sculpted, zero-entry pool and spa embraced by lushly landscaped courtyards. Here you'll find a playground, and a boardwalk with gazebo on Meadow View Lake where you can fish and operate non-motorized watercraft. A state of the art fitness center has a full view of the playroom. Lawn care included with rent. Sorry NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE have any available units?
1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE have?
Some of 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
