1817 ALTAVISTA CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room

UPGRADES, UPGRADES, UPGRADES!!! This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in North Lakeland's highly sought after Terra Largo Subdivision. The large, open kitchen features granite counter tops, real wood cabinets, custom light fixtures, wine bar and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to the family room with sliding glass doors to private covered back patio overlooking the fully fenced backyard. There is a separate formal dining room, laundry and powder bath. Master bedroom suite is over-sized with a spacious bathroom featuring dual vanities, garden tub, standing shower and walk-in closet with custom storage shelving. Bedroom 4 is located at front of house and can be used as a home office or library. Located upstairs are bedrooms 2 and 3, a full hall bath, and a large theater room/bonus room. The Terra Largo community's centerpiece is its eye-catching, 5,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with Renaissance-Tuscan architectural theme that overlooks the lake and a sculpted, zero-entry pool and spa embraced by lushly landscaped courtyards. Here you'll find a playground, and a boardwalk with gazebo on Meadow View Lake where you can fish and operate non-motorized watercraft. A state of the art fitness center has a full view of the playroom. Lawn care included with rent. Sorry NO PETS!