Amenities

carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

CUTE 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent! The kitchen features neutral tones, lots of cabinetry and includes the refrigerator and stove. The home features tile floors throughout and a spacious backyard! It's conveniently located near schools, grocery stores, restaurants, major highways, and much more! Call today to schedule a showing!