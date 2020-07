Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

2/1 in Central Lakeland - Centrally located 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex. Ceramic tile throughout the home (no carpeting) home boasts living room, kitchen with breakfast nook and closet pantry, washer and dryer hook up, water and lawn care are included. Move in ready!



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5755076)