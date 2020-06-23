1245 Kathleen Road

Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated air conditioning carpet

4/1.5 North Lakeland Home - Remodeled 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home. New carpet and paint, new central AC unit, 1 car carport, washer dryer hook up, large lot. Centrally located, close to I4.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% on the heating and cooling bill.



1. Non-refundable $65.00 Application fee for anyone over the age of 18.

2. Fair Credit required (credit scores under 600 may be subject to additional deposits) / Good Rental History Required / No Evictions / No Convicted Felons / No Co-signers.

3. Household Income of at least 3x's the rental rate (Proof in the form of pay-stubs is required).

4. Single Family use only - No Roommates.

5. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

6. Showings available Monday-Friday between the hours of 10am-5pm



No Pets Allowed



