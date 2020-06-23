All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1245 Kathleen Road

1245 Kathleen Road · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Kathleen Road, Lakeland, FL 33805
Webster Park South

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
4/1.5 North Lakeland Home - Remodeled 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home. New carpet and paint, new central AC unit, 1 car carport, washer dryer hook up, large lot. Centrally located, close to I4.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% on the heating and cooling bill.

1. Non-refundable $65.00 Application fee for anyone over the age of 18.
2. Fair Credit required (credit scores under 600 may be subject to additional deposits) / Good Rental History Required / No Evictions / No Convicted Felons / No Co-signers.
3. Household Income of at least 3x's the rental rate (Proof in the form of pay-stubs is required).
4. Single Family use only - No Roommates.
5. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.
6. Showings available Monday-Friday between the hours of 10am-5pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4459726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Kathleen Road have any available units?
1245 Kathleen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Kathleen Road have?
Some of 1245 Kathleen Road's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Kathleen Road currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Kathleen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Kathleen Road pet-friendly?
No, 1245 Kathleen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1245 Kathleen Road offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Kathleen Road does offer parking.
Does 1245 Kathleen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Kathleen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Kathleen Road have a pool?
No, 1245 Kathleen Road does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Kathleen Road have accessible units?
No, 1245 Kathleen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Kathleen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Kathleen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
