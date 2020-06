120 FERNERY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

JUMP OFF I-4, A FEW BLOCKS IN, A GREAT FULL-SIZE HOME IS AVAILABLE. A SLICE OF KEY WEST IN THE MIST OF THE HUSTLE AND BUSTLE OF TOWN. THIS SPACIOUS HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, WITH A SCREENED PATIO, OVERLOOKING THE POOL. KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN NEWLY RENOVATED WITH THE NEWEST IN DESIGN ELEMENTS. WASHER & DRYER IS INCLUDED INSIDE THE HOME. HUGE GARAGE W/ LARGE CARPORT AND A OVERSIZED FENCED YARD FOR PRIVACY, A YARD SERVICE IS INCLUDED ALONG WITH A POOL SERVICE. THIS HOME WAS CREATED FOR A QUIET, PRIVATE ENVIRONMENT OR FOR LARGE FAMILY GATHERINGS AND ENTERTAINING. A MUST SEE.