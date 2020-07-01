112 HIAWATHA TRAIL

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Meet the Hiawatha House, a beautiful Beacon Hill historic district 1920's chateau! As you enter the home, you are greeted with all the historic character along with newer amenities. From the tall entrance trimmed in historic brick design, the interior archway and a double wood burning fireplace to the new open concept kitchen with shaker style cabinetry and a large island you CAN have both the history and updates! The main home boasts a 4 bedroom split floor plan with the master bedroom ensuite downstairs off the living room and 3 large bedrooms upstairs with a bonus room adjoining one of the bedrooms. Enjoy cooking in your large kitchen with original hardwood flooring, slow closing drawers and doors with the fresh style of floating wood shelves, stainless steal appliances and gold accents. All 3 bathrooms have been updated with new tiling, vanities and fixtures. AND the property has an additional 200 sq. ft. STUDIO SUITE with an attached half bathroom that can be used as an office, game room or guest room! AC is 2014, NEW ROOF in 2018, updated electrical in 2018 and brand new paver driveway and walkways. This home is a special opportunity to not only own a stunning property but also experience the quaint and charming community of Beacon Hill.