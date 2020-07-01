All apartments in Lakeland
112 HIAWATHA TRAIL
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

112 HIAWATHA TRAIL

112 Hiawatha Trail · No Longer Available
Location

112 Hiawatha Trail, Lakeland, FL 33803
Beacon Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Meet the Hiawatha House, a beautiful Beacon Hill historic district 1920's chateau! As you enter the home, you are greeted with all the historic character along with newer amenities. From the tall entrance trimmed in historic brick design, the interior archway and a double wood burning fireplace to the new open concept kitchen with shaker style cabinetry and a large island you CAN have both the history and updates! The main home boasts a 4 bedroom split floor plan with the master bedroom ensuite downstairs off the living room and 3 large bedrooms upstairs with a bonus room adjoining one of the bedrooms. Enjoy cooking in your large kitchen with original hardwood flooring, slow closing drawers and doors with the fresh style of floating wood shelves, stainless steal appliances and gold accents. All 3 bathrooms have been updated with new tiling, vanities and fixtures. AND the property has an additional 200 sq. ft. STUDIO SUITE with an attached half bathroom that can be used as an office, game room or guest room! AC is 2014, NEW ROOF in 2018, updated electrical in 2018 and brand new paver driveway and walkways. This home is a special opportunity to not only own a stunning property but also experience the quaint and charming community of Beacon Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL have any available units?
112 HIAWATHA TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL have?
Some of 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
112 HIAWATHA TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL offer parking?
No, 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL have a pool?
No, 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 HIAWATHA TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.

