Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Spacious 2BR/1BA Single-Family Home Close to Downtown! - Spacious 2BR/1BA Single-Family Home Close to Downtown!



Fenced in Back Yard With Lots of Space for Family Gatherings. Freshly paint, W/ Central Air and A/c.



Brand New Laminate Wood Flooring Throughout House!



WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS!! And Can Get You Automatically Approved! NO APPLICATION FEE!! Call NOW for a Showing! 813-325-8413



(RLNE5541615)