1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address

Available 02/01/20 55 plus Resort Style Community - Property Id: 196158
Own your Own Home in 2020! I'll hold your mortgage!
This is a lovely home suitable for a single or one couple.
It's very quiet in the home and in the neighborhood. The
location is perfect with everything you need within a mile
or just a few. One mile to Watson South offices and their
NEW Urgent Care now open, Publix, and more. You must
be at least 55 years of age to live in this community. All
major projects have been completed, so this home is move
in ready. It can either be partially furnished or unfurnished.
NEW roof, NEW carport, NEW carpeting, New laminate floors,
fresh paint throughout. Alot of storage space and closets!
This is a purchase opportunity! Rental amount have goes to
community lot rent, remainder goes to a mortgage payment.
Beautiful & very active Club House, heated pool, NEW fitness
center, many activities! Commercial laundry in Club House & more!
No Pets Allowed
