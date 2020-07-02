1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool

Available 02/01/20 55 plus Resort Style Community - Property Id: 196158



Own your Own Home in 2020! I'll hold your mortgage!



This is a lovely home suitable for a single or one couple.

It's very quiet in the home and in the neighborhood. The

location is perfect with everything you need within a mile

or just a few. One mile to Watson South offices and their

NEW Urgent Care now open, Publix, and more. You must

be at least 55 years of age to live in this community. All

major projects have been completed, so this home is move

in ready. It can either be partially furnished or unfurnished.

NEW roof, NEW carport, NEW carpeting, New laminate floors,

fresh paint throughout. Alot of storage space and closets!

This is a purchase opportunity! Rental amount have goes to

community lot rent, remainder goes to a mortgage payment.

Beautiful & very active Club House, heated pool, NEW fitness

center, many activities! Commercial laundry in Club House & more!

Property Id 196158



No Pets Allowed



