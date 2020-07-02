All apartments in Lakeland
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address

1112 W Beacon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1112 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL 33803

Amenities

carport
gym
pool
clubhouse
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Available 02/01/20 55 plus Resort Style Community - Property Id: 196158

Own your Own Home in 2020! I'll hold your mortgage!

This is a lovely home suitable for a single or one couple.
It's very quiet in the home and in the neighborhood. The
location is perfect with everything you need within a mile
or just a few. One mile to Watson South offices and their
NEW Urgent Care now open, Publix, and more. You must
be at least 55 years of age to live in this community. All
major projects have been completed, so this home is move
in ready. It can either be partially furnished or unfurnished.
NEW roof, NEW carport, NEW carpeting, New laminate floors,
fresh paint throughout. Alot of storage space and closets!
This is a purchase opportunity! Rental amount have goes to
community lot rent, remainder goes to a mortgage payment.
Beautiful & very active Club House, heated pool, NEW fitness
center, many activities! Commercial laundry in Club House & more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196158
Property Id 196158

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5444436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address have any available units?
1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address have?
Some of 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address's amenities include carport, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address offers parking.
Does 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address have a pool?
Yes, 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address has a pool.
Does 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address have accessible units?
No, 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Beacon Hill Colony Community Address does not have units with dishwashers.

