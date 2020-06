Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CUTE 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOUSE for rent and available immediately! This adorable home features vinyl flooring throughout, spacious bedrooms, and includes wall unit A/C's. The kitchen includes the refrigerator and flattop stove and a dining area. It even has a very nicely sized yard! It's conveniently located near Memorial Blvd, I-4, parks, schools, grocery stores, and much more! Call today to schedule a showing!