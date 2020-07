Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 in Central Lakeland - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage, This home has been recently remodeled with a new kitchen and new bath. Inside laundry area. Open floor plan Wrap around deck. Fenced in yard

Pet friendly. Close to schools and shopping. Available now! Won't last long



(RLNE5327868)