Lake Worth, FL
212 Cornell Dr Back
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

212 Cornell Dr Back

212 Cornell Dr · (858) 336-7582
Location

212 Cornell Dr, Lake Worth, FL 33460
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Back · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit Back Available 08/01/20 Cornell Dr (Guest Cottage) - Property Id: 77904

A charming, naturally well-lit beach cottage nestled amongst your own tropical oasis.

The unique cottage is located in the desirable and safe residential neighborhood of College Park, just blocks away from Flagler. The beautiful surrounding area makes it a perfect setting for getting out and about.

The cottage features just shy of 500 sq ft of private, clean and comfortable space. Your backdoor opens up to a secluded and peaceful backyard, perfect for relaxing in the morning with a cup of coffee. It's fully fenced, lush with mango and avocado trees, and features an outdoor shower.

It has a private patio and entrance, large well-lit living area, and a spacious bathroom.

This unit is available for an immediate rental by a private landlord. To move in, you will need first, last and a security deposit equivalent to the rent. Credit and background check required. Immediate move in available!

-- Bring your pooch! Your pets are welcome here! :)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77904
Property Id 77904

(RLNE5919134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Cornell Dr Back have any available units?
212 Cornell Dr Back has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Cornell Dr Back have?
Some of 212 Cornell Dr Back's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Cornell Dr Back currently offering any rent specials?
212 Cornell Dr Back is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Cornell Dr Back pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Cornell Dr Back is pet friendly.
Does 212 Cornell Dr Back offer parking?
No, 212 Cornell Dr Back does not offer parking.
Does 212 Cornell Dr Back have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Cornell Dr Back offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Cornell Dr Back have a pool?
No, 212 Cornell Dr Back does not have a pool.
Does 212 Cornell Dr Back have accessible units?
No, 212 Cornell Dr Back does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Cornell Dr Back have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Cornell Dr Back does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Cornell Dr Back have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Cornell Dr Back does not have units with air conditioning.
