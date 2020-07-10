212 Cornell Dr Back

Amenities

A charming, naturally well-lit beach cottage nestled amongst your own tropical oasis.



The unique cottage is located in the desirable and safe residential neighborhood of College Park, just blocks away from Flagler. The beautiful surrounding area makes it a perfect setting for getting out and about.



The cottage features just shy of 500 sq ft of private, clean and comfortable space. Your backdoor opens up to a secluded and peaceful backyard, perfect for relaxing in the morning with a cup of coffee. It's fully fenced, lush with mango and avocado trees, and features an outdoor shower.



It has a private patio and entrance, large well-lit living area, and a spacious bathroom.



This unit is available for an immediate rental by a private landlord. To move in, you will need first, last and a security deposit equivalent to the rent. Credit and background check required. Immediate move in available!



-- Bring your pooch! Your pets are welcome here! :)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77904

