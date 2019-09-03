All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1902 Lake Osborne Dr

1902 Lake Osborne Drive · (561) 660-3909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1902 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33461
Lake Osborne Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $3250 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Renovated Lake Osborne Pool Home - Property Id: 274370

NEW, BIG, FULLY RESTORED and POLISHED with VIEWS - Lake Front - Triple over-sized lot - POOL - 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths 2 car carport home. 2 master suites - plenty of public and private nooks and social areas - multiple (3) covered screened porches - fenced in private back yard with deck and pool. Largest kitchen features all SS appliances, custom cabinets to ceiling w/ crown, display dry-bar, granite tops with tumbled marble splashes. Rooms include Living, Dining, nook and more. details, details, details - paver drive, extra retractable awning for over-flow patio, pool, laundry room, lots of storage. Great Location, On Lake Osborne right between Lake Ave and 6th Ave South
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274370
Property Id 274370

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5757920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Lake Osborne Dr have any available units?
1902 Lake Osborne Dr has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1902 Lake Osborne Dr have?
Some of 1902 Lake Osborne Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Lake Osborne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Lake Osborne Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Lake Osborne Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Lake Osborne Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 1902 Lake Osborne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Lake Osborne Dr does offer parking.
Does 1902 Lake Osborne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Lake Osborne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Lake Osborne Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1902 Lake Osborne Dr has a pool.
Does 1902 Lake Osborne Dr have accessible units?
No, 1902 Lake Osborne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Lake Osborne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Lake Osborne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Lake Osborne Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 Lake Osborne Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
