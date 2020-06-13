/
accessible apartments
46 Accessible Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
6 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
32 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Via Tuscany Loop
219 Via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3324 sqft
219 Via Tuscany Loop Available 08/15/20 Exclusive Pool Home in Lake Mary on a Cul-de-Sac - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Gorgeous! 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Lake Mary! It is the perfect home for entertaining friends and family! Huge kitchen
Results within 1 mile of Lake Mary
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1095 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse in Chase Grove Townhomes HALF OFF 1st FULL MONTH'S RENT! - AVAILABLE JUNE 1st! Gated Townhome Community in Lake Mary! Come see this 2 story townhome with open floor plan...
Results within 5 miles of Lake Mary
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
5 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
18 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$946
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:00am
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,080
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
300 Units Available
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1355 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sanctuary at CenterPointe in Altamonte Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 19 at 10:33pm
Contact for Availability
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave, Longwood, FL
Studio
$2,000
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Longwood in Longwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
576 Breckenridge Village
576 Breckenridge Village, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1265 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
700 E Airport Blvd #H5
700 Airport Boulevard, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sandlewood Villas - AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 1bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd floor - Fully renovated, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, granite counters, vinyl wood flooring throughout, brand new dining light, brand new fans in family
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
416 Summit Ridge Place #200
416 Summit Ridge Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1586 sqft
416 Summit Ridge Place #200 Available 08/10/20 LONGWOOD: Gated Sabal Point Community- 2nd Floor - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in popular gated community in Longwood.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Georgia Ave.
400 Georgia Avenue, Longwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1272 sqft
400 Georgia Ave. Available 07/02/20 PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD 400 GEORGIA AVENUE LONGWOOD, FL 32750 Rent: $1,500/month 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Mary
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
19 Units Available
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,176
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
9 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
102 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
